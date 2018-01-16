Elementary school closes in Naugatuck due to heating issue - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Elementary school closes in Naugatuck due to heating issue

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -

A Naugatuck elementary school is closed on Tuesday due to a heating issue.

According to the Naugatuck Public Schools website, the Hop Brook School was kept closed.

There's no word on what caused the problem or when the school will reopen.

