Bristol apartment tenants forced out by flames

Tenants of a three-story apartment building in Bristol were evacuated as a result of an overnight fire.

The Bristol Fire Department said it happened on Dwight Street on Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw fire showing from the third floor of the building.

There were six apartments inside.

Everyone made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire was knocked down pretty quickly.

The American Red Cross was notified to help the displaced residents.

