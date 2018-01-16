Cats dumped on Jobs Corps' front step in Hartford

Two cats were found in a box in front of the Hartford Jobs Corps Center, according to police. (Hartford police)

A couple of cats were dumped out in the cold on the front step of a Hartford business.

According to police, the cats were in a box in front of the Hartford Job Corps Center on William Shorty Campbell Street.

The box was first reported by the Jobs Corps' security on Monday and was found near the entrance.

The cats were picked up and transported to the New England Veterinary Center for medical inspection.

Hartford's animal control officer will be noticed on Wednesday, police said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.