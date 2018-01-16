5 arrested after potential sex offender sting in Guilford

Five men were arrested during a sting in Guilford this weekend that was searching for potential sex offenders.

Between Friday and Sunday, the Guilford Police Department and the Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation conducted a regional/multi-jurisdictional joint/parallel sting known as "Not in my Town" initiative.

The focus of the sting was to arrest "potential sex offenders" after investigators had "arranged sexual liaisons" with fictional children. The fictional children reached out to the possible suspect through "various social media applications over the internet."

Police arrested the following people and charged them with second-degree criminal attempt to commit sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit risk of injury:

24-year-old Gregorio Rafael Diaz, of Putnam,

30-year-old Robert Prece, of New Haven,

29-year-old Sergio Bordonaro, of Boston, Ma.

41-year-old Marvin Gay Dunkley, of New Haven,

44-year-old Kevin Millen, of Ellington,

To see pictures of the five men arrested on your mobile device, click here.

The sting was filmed as part of a documentary by the Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation. Police said the focus of the documentary to "raise awareness to the realities of child sexual exploitation and the importance of internet safety in keeping our children safe while online."

The Shoreline Technical Crimes Investigative Group and the Connecticut Human Trafficking Task Force along with officers from Branford, Clinton, Fairfield, Madison, Milford, North Haven and West Haven participated in the sting.

All five men were given a $500,000 bond.

The Guilford Police Department will host forums on the dangers our children face on the internet in the near. The dates and times for those events were to be announced. To learn more about internet safety, parents, educators, children and teens are encouraged to call the Guilford Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 203-453-8061.

Coming up at 5 p.m, Channel 3 is learning more about the sting that led to these arrests.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.