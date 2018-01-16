Malloy taps acting veterans affairs commissioner for top job

Thomas J. Saadi was nominated as Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs by the governor. (Governor's office)

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated Thomas J. Saadi, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, as Connecticut's Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner.

The 40-year-old Danbury resident has been the agency's acting commissioner since October. He took over for former Commissioner Sean Connolly, who is seeking the Democratic Party's endorsement for governor.

Malloy announced Tuesday he was nominating Saadi, who first joined the department in May 2015 as its general counsel. He later served as chief of staff. Saadi has also served as an assistant attorney general and special prosecutor.

Malloy says Saadi's experience as a reservist and in state government "will continue to be a benefit at the agency," which provides care for approximately 200,000 veterans living in the state and their dependents.

“Our veterans have worked to ensure that we continue enjoying the freedoms we are blessed to have day in and day out, and it is important that we honor them by ensuring support is there for them when they need it the most. Tom’s experience in the U.S. Army Reserve, coupled with his years of service in state government serving veterans, will continue to be a benefit at the agency, and I think him for accepting the nomination," Malloy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saadi's appointment still requires legislative confirmation.

“It has been and honor for me to be part of a great team at the department, and to work with our statewide veteran organizations, the DVA Board of Trustees, state and federal partners, and our volunteers in our collective mission of ‘serving those who served.’ I look forward to continuing this mission as Commissioner and to serving our veterans and service members with compassion and professionalism," Saadi said in a statement on Tuesday.

