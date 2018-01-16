1.15.18 Hamantaschen

Recipe for: Hamantaschen

Recipe provided by: Melanie Cohen Scheibenpflug and Sharon Cohen Strong

INGREDIENTS:

4 Eggs

1 ¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup oil

2 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

5+ cups flour – depending on touch

Cans of pie Filling flavors or your choice

Traditionally the filling is Poppy Seed.

Other flavors include Almond, Apricot, Prune and Raspberry.

DIRECTIONS:

Beat the eggs. Beat in Oil, sugar, vanilla, baking powder and salt.

Add flour gradually. Mix thoroughly and knead until smooth enough to roll on floured board.

Roll out and cut into 3 – 4” rounds.

Place a little less than a teaspoon of desired filling on each round.

Pinch together to form triangle.

Place on floured, not greased, cookie sheet and bake at 375o for approximately 25 minutes or until lightly brown.

One batch yields approximately 5 ½ dozen