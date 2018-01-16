1.15.18 Lasagna Roulades

Lasagna Roulades

From Bob Sulick at Mulberry Street

Ingredients:

Pre-heat your oven to 375 degrees

2 Pasta sheets…cooked, dropped in cold water to stop the cooking and and chilled

4 C tomato sauce…Marinara, Bolognese, etc…

4 C protein…hamburger, braised pulled pork, ground turkey etc.

2 C shredded cheese…mozzarella, cheddar or a combination

2C fresh Mozzarella sliced into ¼ inch pieces

3C Ricotta

1 C grated cheese

½ Cup parsley

½ C basil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

Preparation

Lay the pasta sheets out… one at a time…on a flat work space covered with a clean, lightly dampened cloth or napkin.

Brush the sheets with some EVOO and then spread a thin layer of tomato sauce on the pasta….reserve some of the sauce for later in the recipe

Top with a layer of the Ricotta Cheese…

Top with protein…hamburger, pork, turkey or a combination

Top with a layer of shredded cheese

Season with basil, parsley and salt and pepper

Assembly and Cooking

Cover the lasagna with ingredients with a piece of plastic wrap and using your hands or a rolling pin…lightly flatted the toppings so they even and flat

Using the towel for support…roll the sheets of lasagna into pinwheels, gently but firmly squeezing the rolls into a log shape

Slice the log into 1 inch slices and place flat into a heavy china crock or glass baking dish

Top the lasagna with the reserved tomato sauce

Bake in the 375 degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes until it is bubbly hot

Top with the fresh mozzarella and return to the oven for five minutes

Carefully remove from the oven and finish with fresh parsley, grated cheese and a twist or two of black pepper