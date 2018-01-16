1.15.18 Lasagna Roulades

Lasagna Roulades
From Bob Sulick at Mulberry Street
Ingredients:
Pre-heat your oven to 375 degrees
2 Pasta sheets…cooked, dropped in cold water to stop the cooking and and chilled
4 C tomato sauce…Marinara, Bolognese, etc…
4 C protein…hamburger, braised pulled pork, ground turkey etc.
2 C shredded cheese…mozzarella, cheddar or a combination
2C fresh Mozzarella sliced into ¼ inch pieces
3C Ricotta
1 C grated cheese
½ Cup parsley
½ C basil
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salt and pepper
Preparation
Lay the pasta sheets out… one at a time…on a flat work space covered with a clean, lightly dampened cloth or napkin.
Brush the sheets with some EVOO and then spread a thin layer of tomato sauce on the pasta….reserve some of the sauce for later in the recipe
Top with a layer of the Ricotta Cheese…
Top with protein…hamburger, pork, turkey or a combination
Top with a layer of shredded cheese
Season with basil, parsley and salt and pepper
Assembly and Cooking
Cover the lasagna with ingredients with a piece of plastic wrap and using your hands or a rolling pin…lightly flatted the toppings so they even and flat
Using the towel for support…roll the sheets of lasagna into pinwheels, gently but firmly squeezing the rolls into a log shape
Slice the log into 1 inch slices and place flat into a heavy china crock or glass baking dish
Top the lasagna with the reserved tomato sauce
Bake in the 375 degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes until it is bubbly hot
Top with the fresh mozzarella and return to the oven for five minutes
Carefully remove from the oven and finish with fresh parsley, grated cheese and a twist or two of black pepper