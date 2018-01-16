Authorities increase reward for info on escaped inmate

The U.S. Marshals have increased its reward in the hunt for an escaped inmate.

The reward has increased from $1,500 to up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped from a state prison.

Jerry Mercado, 25, escaped the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on Jan. 7.

Authorities say Mercado may have fled Connecticut, and could be hiding in neighboring states, including the New York City metro area.

