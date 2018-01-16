Escaped Enfield inmate captured in Georgia

Officials from the Department of Corrections confirmed the man who escaped from a CT prison has been located.

Jerry Mercado was caught in Georgia off a tip to U.S. Marshals, the Department of Corrections said.

Mercado was found at a gas station in the town of Canton, and was transferred to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center, according to police in Georgia.

They are holding him there until he is transferred back to Connecticut.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals had increased its reward in the hunt for Mercado.

The reward increased from $1,500 to up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Mercado, 25, escaped the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on Jan. 7.

Authorities believe Mercado may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle.

The Department of Corrections issued a press release that said in part "We credit the diligent efforts by the Department of Correction’s Fugitive Investigation Unit and our partners from the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Hartford Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, and the Canton Georgia Police Department for their collaboration during this ten-day search."

