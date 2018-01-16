Patients share concerns about new medical transportation service

There are several Medicaid patients who are upset over a new state medical transportation service, and they say it's not getting any better.

A man who only wanted to be identified as Bob, is a patient who heavily relies on getting medical transportation through Veyo.

He can't drive and needs to get to important doctors’ appointments.

“Since the beginning. These guys are just terrible. What a waste of money for CT taxpayers and an injustice for us people who need medical transportation,” he said.

He is suffering from a recent back injury and needs to use the non-emergency ride two to three times per week.

He said since the new vendor started this year, he hasn’t made one physical therapy appointment.

“This is my health and it's been a sheer nightmare with these guys,” Bob said.

Veyo is a new to the state. They launched Jan. 1 with the new state contract.

The president of Veyo came to Connecticut last week after state lawmakers called on the company to answer their concerns.

They met in Hartford, and many patients showed up to share their experiences.

Veyo’s president admitted last week that the transition has been bumpy.

“our team has been committed around the clock to get this corrected fast as humanly possible. We understand the impact it has on the members and how important it is that members get to their appointments on time,” said Josh Komenda, president of Veyo.

At last week’s meeting, it was learned that a child battling cancer missed two appointments to a cancer center in Boston.

Also, seven patients on dialysis missed appointments and they had to be hospitalized.

While many have missed appointments, others are being left at them.

A woman who reached out to Channel 3 said her mother was left for four-plus hours at an appointment and had to have Yellow Cab come get her.

Patients want those affected to call their state lawmakers.

“I think the more people who we can get on board to help people it's going to work out in the end. It's got to,” Bob said.

Lawmakers are calling on Veyo to come up with an action plan by the end of the week.

Veyo hasn’t responded to requests for information on how the transition is going this week.

