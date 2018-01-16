Glass bits in hair lead to man's arrest in connection with deadly hit-and-run

A woman was hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night (WFSB)

Lorenzo Ivery is accused of reporting the vehicle he was riding in as stolen after it was involved in a hit-and-run in Hartford. (Hartford police)

A 24-year-old woman was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run happened on Vine Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Police identified a passenger in the suspect's vehicle as Lorenzo Ivery, 25, of Hartford. He's accused of reporting the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as being stolen.

The woman who was killed has been identified as 24-year-old Tina Fontanez, of Hartford. She was brought to St. Francis but succumbed to her injuries.

The other victim, 23-year-old Catalina Melendez, was taken to St. Francis Hospital with critical injuries.

Foley said the victims were leaving a cab and crossing the street when they were struck.

"They were exiting a cab," he said. "They got out of the cab, they went to cross the street and the car hit them and then took off and we found the car."

The suspect, however, has not been caught. Foley said when the driver is found, he or she will face charges.

Based on surveillance video and auto glass in his hair, police said they determined that Ivery was in the vehicle.

He was charged with making a false statement, hindering prosecution and owner liability.

"There was an attempt to report the vehicle stolen. In vehicles accidents, [it's] fairly common in procedure [that] someone tries to do it an evading accident," he said.

Ivery's bond was set at $50,000. He's scheduled to face a judge in Hartford on Wednesday.

The search for the driver is ongoing.

Part of the road was closed for the investigation.

