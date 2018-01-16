Person killed, another injured in Hartford hit and run

A woman was hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night (WFSB)

One person has died and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night.

The hit and run happened on Vine Street around 10 p.m.

Officials at the scene said one of the victims is a woman. Both of the victims are in their 20s.

The car involved fled the scene, but police said they believe they have found it.

Part of the road is closed for the investigation.

