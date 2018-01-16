1 firefighter injured after fire at New Britain apartment building

Officials from the Department of Corrections confirmed the man who escaped from a CT prison has been located.More >
Officials from the Department of Corrections confirmed the man who escaped from a CT prison has been located.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >
According to officials, former governor John Rowland has been transferred out of federal prison and into a halfway house.More >
According to officials, former governor John Rowland has been transferred out of federal prison and into a halfway house.More >
An early morning fire is under investigation in Naugatuck Thursday and officials believe a crash from Wednesday is connected.More >
An early morning fire is under investigation in Naugatuck Thursday and officials believe a crash from Wednesday is connected.More >
One of the men arrested in a Guilford sex sting that landed five people behind bars includes a father of two from Ellington.More >
One of the men arrested in a Guilford sex sting that landed five people behind bars includes a father of two from Ellington.More >
East Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.More >
East Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.More >
A large number of coyote sightings are being spotted in one Connecticut town.More >
A large number of coyote sightings are being spotted in one Connecticut town.More >
President Trump revealed the winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards.More >
President Trump revealed the winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards.More >
A group of men and women in California hope to form a new state, despite the long odds.More >
A group of men and women in California hope to form a new state, despite the long odds.More >