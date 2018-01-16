1 firefighter injured after fire at New Britain apartment building

Crews battled a fire in New Britain on Tuesday night (WFSB)

One firefighter was injured after a fire at an apartment building in New Britain on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 42 Connerton St. around 10:20 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported "a working structure fire with a large volume of smoke coming from the building," Interim Fire Chief Peter Margentino said

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said all of the occupants are out of the building and accounted for. Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, the mayor said.

New Britain FD continue to attack this fire on Connerton St. Visible flames in the back of the building. No injuries, everyone out. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/ZZ8DBIsOve — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) January 17, 2018

Firefighters were evacuated from the building while fighting the fire. Around 11:15 p.m., a crew "became disoriented" while fighting the fire on the third floor. Margentino said at that time, Mayday was called and firefighters started a defensive operation.

Nineteen firefighters were called to the fire. One unidentified firefighter was taken to a hospital where Margentino said that person was treated and released.

The building was vacated at the time of the fire.

The apartment building "sustained severe damage with interior structural collapse as well as total roof collapse," Margentino said.

The fire was knocked down around 6 a.m.

The New Britain Fire Marshal’s Office said they are still investigating the cause and conducting interviews with people.

Southington and Bristol fire departments provided mutual aide.



