Crews battle fire at New Britain apartment building

One person has died and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night.More >
One person has died and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night.More >
Some parts of the state could see up to 9 inches of snow when all is said and done with Winter Storm Clare.More >
Some parts of the state could see up to 9 inches of snow when all is said and done with Winter Storm Clare.More >
Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Connerton Street in New Britain on Tuesday.More >
Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Connerton Street in New Britain on Tuesday.More >
There have been some adjustments to the weather alerts that are in effect for Connecticut.More >
There have been some adjustments to the weather alerts that are in effect for Connecticut.More >
The New Canaan community is in mourning after the death of a 10-year-old in New York this weekend.More >
The New Canaan community is in mourning after the death of a 10-year-old in New York this weekend.More >
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >
Five men were arrested during a sting in Guilford this weekend that was searching for potential sex offenders.More >
Five men were arrested during a sting in Guilford this weekend that was searching for potential sex offenders.More >
All of Northern Connecticut is now under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.More >
All of Northern Connecticut is now under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.More >
Golfers in Southwest Florida had a front row seat to the battle of a lifetime when they saw a massive python and huge alligator locked in combat.More >
Golfers in Southwest Florida had a front row seat to the battle of a lifetime when they saw a massive python and huge alligator locked in combat.More >
The U.S. Marshals have increased its reward in the hunt for an escaped inmate.More >
The U.S. Marshals have increased its reward in the hunt for an escaped inmate.More >