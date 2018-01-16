Crews battle fire at New Britain apartment building

Crews battled a fire in New Britain on Tuesday night (WFSB)

Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Connerton Street in New Britain on Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said all of the occupants are out of the building and accounted for.

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, the mayor said.

As of about midnight, fire crews were actively working to put out the fire.

New Britain FD continue to attack this fire on Connerton St. Visible flames in the back of the building. No injuries, everyone out. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/ZZ8DBIsOve — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) January 17, 2018

