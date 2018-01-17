Snow departs, state looks ahead to milder temps

Geoff Kirkham showed us a view of Jeremy River in the Hope Valley section of Amston.

Winter Storm Clare has come and gone, leaving behind a blanket of snow over much of the state.

Now we are looking ahead at milder temperatures.

For much of the state, Winter Storm Clare left behind between 1 and 5 inches of snow. There were some spots that saw 6 and 7 inches, in the northwest corner.

"Winter Storm Clare remained very weak with only minor intensification near the coast of New England. Therefore, there wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to produce the heavier totals that we originally predicted," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Wednesday night we'll see clearing skies as temperatures drop into the lower 30s, and 20s, ultimately reaching the teens overnight.

Thursday will be seasonable with sunshine.

"There will be a light northwesterly breeze and the air will be seasonably cold with highs 30-35," DePrest said.

Friday will be partly sunny, but not quite as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It'll be a dry weekend, with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday will be similar, but possibly with some clouds.

The next chance of precipitation will be late Monday into Tuesday of next week.

"Rain is likely Monday night. Temperatures may drop a little in the evening, but they will tend to rise overnight as the warm front moves northward and a southerly breeze develops," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

