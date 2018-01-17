Snow slows morning commute, closes schools

Right on schedule, Winter Storm Clare arrived overnight with snow that slickened the roads and closed schools.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Litchfield County until Wednesday afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is in place for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties, as well as northern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties, also until Wednesday afternoon.

Schools began posting closures the day before. See the list here.

"We've got snow and mixed precipitation for you this morning as Winter Storm Clare continues to slowly develop off the coast of New Jersey," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Haney said as the center passes directly over Cape Cod, it will slowly intensify. However, it will not be a strong storm.

"That means wind will not be a big issue," he said. "Still, we can expect a moderate snowfall across much of the state."

Haney predicted a coating to 2 inches in coastal sections of New London County to 3 to 6 inches in the greater Hartford, Waterbury and Danbury areas. Western Connecticut could see between 6 and 9 inches.

"The morning commute is going to be messy with snow and a wintry mix," Haney said. "The wintry mix will be confined more to the I-95 corridor and southeastern Connecticut."

The precipitation should end by the afternoon.

"We might get a peek at the sun before the afternoon is over," Haney said. "Conditions will be better for the afternoon commute, but certainly far from ideal."

Temperatures for Wednesday started in the upper 20s and should climb into the 30s.

They should rise above freezing once the storm leaves.

However, they'll return to the teens across much of the state by Wednesday night.

"[Thursday] will be a nice day with partly sunny skies," Haney said. "It’ll be breezy and seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23756 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.