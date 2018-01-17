Storm leaves coating of snow in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

WINTER STORM CLARE

Storm leaves coating of snow in Hartford

Hartford police advised drivers to adhere to the city's parking ban. (Hartford police) Hartford police advised drivers to adhere to the city's parking ban. (Hartford police)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Winter Storm Clare quickly coated the City of Hartford with snow on Wednesday morning.

A blue flashing light can be seen at various spots in the city, indicating a parking ban.

The parking ban in Hartford goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once that happens, drivers have less than 3 hours to move their vehicles off of city streets.

Drivers can receive tickets or have their vehicles towed if they're caught on a banned street.

According to police, drivers can move their cars to several parking lots, including at city schools, which are closed for the day.

People told Channel 3 that while the ban was a minor inconvenience, they admitted that it gives crews the space needed to clear the roads and allow the passage of plows.

