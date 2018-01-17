Gas leak under investigation in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Gas leak under investigation in Hartford

Crews are checking out a potential gas leak in Hartford.

A smell of natural gas was detected on Montowese Street near George Street early Wednesday morning.

Connecticut Natural Gas said it is investigating.

No evacuations were ordered.

There's no word on what is causing the odor.

