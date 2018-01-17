New Haven schools open despite storm, Hamden schools, CCSU closed

Winter Storm Clare brought rain to New Haven on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

A lessened threat from Winter Storm Clare prompted officials in New Haven to keep schools open for the day.

Slightly north in Hamden, however, it was a different story.

Rick Fontana, New Haven's emergency operations deputy director, confirmed that New Haven Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday.

Fontana said a lot of factors went into making the decision. He said the city does not make a decision like that lightly.

Winter Storm Clare brought on and off rain to the Elm City since the overnight hours.

Hamden's schools closed on Wednesday.

On the heavily-traveled Dixwell Avenue, a divide of rain and snow could be seen around 6 a.m. The slushy mixture led to the cancellation of school in the city.

“We were in talks with superintendents," said Craig Cesare, director of Public Works. "It is based on the entire town because if the north is covered in snow then it will determine the entire town."

Cesare said crews have been out sanding and plowing. A parking ban is also in effect for the city until 6 p.m.

To the north in New Britain, however, the storm forced officials to close the campus of Central Connecticut State University.

The school announced that only essential employees should report to work.

OFFICIAL: The University will be closed today, Wednesday, January 17. All classes canceled. Employees designated as "essential" should report at their regularly scheduled time. — CCSU (Central) (@CCSU) January 17, 2018

School officials for Hartford Public Schools made the call on Tuesday to close their system.

