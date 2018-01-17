Spinouts, crashes reported due to storm

The Early Warning Weather Tracker reported slick roads in Torrington on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Clare made travel in northern Connecticut particularly tricky.

Reports of crashes began coming into the newsroom as early as 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The first was in Windsor on Interstate 91 north, right by exit 38. The Department of Transportation reported it as a spinout.

Another came in from Westport on Interstate 95 southbound near exit 17. The right shoulder was closed.

A crash in Windsor Locks on Route 20 near Hamilton Road slowed the commute there.

The right shoulder on Interstate 84 west before exit 60 in Manchester was closed for a crash.

In Meriden, the DOT reported a crash on Interstate 691 east between exits 4 and 5. It involved a tractor-trailer and blocked the right lane.

There were no injuries reported in the crash. However, members of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called to the crash due to a fuel spill.

#CTtraffic: I-691 eb x5 Meriden right lane closed for no injury TT crash with fuel spill. DEEP notified. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 17, 2018

The right lane reopened around 9 a.m.

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker was out in the Torrington area on Wednesday morning and reported slick conditions due to heavy, wet snow.

