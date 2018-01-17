Spinouts, crashes reported due to storm

Winter Storm Clare made travel in northern Connecticut particularly tricky.
Reports of crashes began coming into the newsroom as early as 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The first was in Windsor on Interstate 91 north, right by exit 38. The Department of Transportation reported it as a spinout.
Another came in from Westport on Interstate 95 southbound near exit 17. The right shoulder was closed.
A crash in Windsor Locks on Route 20 near Hamilton Road slowed the commute there.
The right shoulder on Interstate 84 west before exit 60 in Manchester was closed for a crash.
In Meriden, the DOT reported a crash on Interstate 691 east between exits 4 and 5. It involved a tractor-trailer and blocked the right lane.
There were no injuries reported in the crash. However, members of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called to the crash due to a fuel spill.
#CTtraffic: I-691 eb x5 Meriden right lane closed for no injury TT crash with fuel spill. DEEP notified.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 17, 2018
The right lane reopened around 9 a.m.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker was out in the Torrington area on Wednesday morning and reported slick conditions due to heavy, wet snow.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.