State police respond to more than 500 service calls during storm

Winter Storm Clare made travel across Connecticut tricky, particularly in the northern part of the state.

Reports of crashes began coming into the newsroom as early as 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

State police said they responded to 539 calls for service between midnight and 10 a.m.

Troopers reported four crashes with injuries and 38 without.

They also had to help 38 drivers along the side of state roads.

They said no one died on the roads as a result of the winter weather.

The first crash reported to Channel 3 was in Windsor on Interstate 91 north, right by exit 38. The Department of Transportation reported it as a spinout.

Another came in from Westport on Interstate 95 southbound near exit 17. The right shoulder was closed.

A crash in Windsor Locks on Route 20 near Hamilton Road slowed the commute there.

The right shoulder on Interstate 84 west before exit 60 in Manchester was closed for a crash.

In Meriden, the DOT reported a crash on Interstate 691 east between exits 4 and 5. It involved a tractor-trailer and blocked the right lane.

There were no injuries reported in the crash. However, members of the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called to the crash due to a fuel spill.

#CTtraffic: I-691 eb x5 Meriden right lane closed for no injury TT crash with fuel spill. DEEP notified. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 17, 2018

The right lane reopened around 9 a.m.

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker was out in the Torrington, Litchfield and Barkhamsted areas on Wednesday morning and reported slick conditions due to heavy, wet snow.

