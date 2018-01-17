Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont announces candidacy for governor

Ned Lamont announced that he will run for governor. (WFSB file)

A familiar face will throw his hat into the ring in another attempt to become Connecticut's governor.

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont said on Wednesday that he will officially file paperwork with Connecticut's secretary of the state to launch his bid.

“I am proud to call Connecticut my home, to start my business here and raise my family here,” Lamont said in a statement. “We have many great assets and people want to live here, but we are falling behind. We need to fix our state budget and improve our economy so more people and businesses can continue to stay in Connecticut and find opportunity to advance here. Like many parents, I want my three children to stay here, to work and to raise a family in a thriving Connecticut.”

Voters may remember Lamont from his defeat of incumbent Sen. Joe Lieberman in the 2006 Democratic primary. Lieberman, however, defeated Lamont in the general election for the Senate seat.

Lamont also ran for governor in 2010, but lost the Democratic primary against current Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Malloy announced he will not run for re-election. His term ends next January.

Lamont said he's been a small business owner for 25 years. He founded Lamont Digital Systems, Campus Televideo.

