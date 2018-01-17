PD: 1 shot in Hartford

Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday night.

An officer heard six gunshots in the 600 block of Blue Hills Avenue around 9:40 p.m. That officer then spotted a 2000's Acura TL fleeing westbound on E. Euclid Street.

A pursuit started in Hartford, but the pursuit ended on the southbound side of Interstate 91 after officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Evidence was located in the back of 680 Blue Hills Ave.

A short time later, the unidentified man suffering from a single gunshot wound walked into the Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The victim was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital where police said his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

