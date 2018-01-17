Observation teams monitor ice jams in Kent

Snow fell in Kent as ice jams in the town remained idle on Wednesday morning.

Ice jams on the Housatonic River continue to cause major problems for the town.

Emergency responders are preparing for the worst and fearing that when the ice melts, homeowners could face flooding. Three homes have been evacuated and another 20 are on alert.

About 5 inches of heavy wet snow accumulated on and near the ice jams.

State Rep. Brian M. Ohler‏ said there were observation teams examining for any signs of shifting on Wednesday.

Route 7 remains closed between Route 341 and Bulls Bridge Road because of flooding.

