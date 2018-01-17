Drug-toting felon arrested at Bristol Central High School - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A 37-year-old convicted felon was arrested at Bristol Central High School for having two outstanding warrants for selling drugs.

A detective said he recognized Jose Torres of Bristol as he left the front entrance of the school just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Torres was arrested by the detective.

Other officers, along with another detective and a K9 unit, responded to the scene.

Torres was also found to have cocaine on him and a .380 semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle.

They charged him with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Torres was held on a $120,000 bond for the two warrants and the charges at the school.

He's scheduled to face a judge in Bristol Superior Court on Wednesday.

