Post office off limits in Pomfret due to downed pole

Access to the post office in Pomfret has been cut off by a downed utility pole.

Officials said the pole came down on Putnam Road on Wednesday amidst Winter Storm Clare. The pole hit is owned by Frontier.

The post office said customers can pick up their mail at the Pomfret Center Post Office at 144 Murdock Rd.

Eversource and Froniter crews are on the scene working on the pole. Electric service has not been affected, Eversource told Channel 3.

There's no word on what caused the pole to come down.

