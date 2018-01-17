2 nabbed for narcotics in Norwalk

Christopher Macdow and Scott Kostrna face charges for operating a drug factory in Norwalk. (Norwalk police)

Undercover officers were able to stage a cocaine purchase from a Norwalk address, which led to the arrests of two men.

Police said 49-year-old Christopher Macdow and 48-year-old Scott Kostrna face various drug charges following a three month investigation.

Investigators said they were able to make three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from the suspects at an address on Charcoal Road.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Both Macdow and Kostrna were inside the home at the time and taken into custody on active warrants.

Police said they found more than 300 grams of cocaine packaged in 3.5 gram weight bags for sale.

They also discovered more than 300 grams of marijuana packaged for sale.

Packaging materials and drug paraphernalia were seized, along with a military-grade ballistic vest.

Outside, they found a stolen 12 foot trailer.

It had been taken from Milford in Feb. 2017. At the time, it contained tools and power equipment.

During a search on Tuesday, it contained a large amount of power equipment.

Macdow was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession near a school, operating a drug factory, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of body armor and second-degree larceny.

His bond was set at $365,000.

Kostrna was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession near a school, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of body armor and second-degree larceny.

His bond was also $365,000.

