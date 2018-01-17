Students, families enjoy slopes at Ski Sundown

Skierr took to the slopes at Ski Sundown on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Clare had skiers rushing to the slopes at Ski Sundown in New Hartford, where their day is getting busier by the minute.

Skiers were making a run down the slopes on Wednesday and they said when it comes to skiing conditions, today is pretty much perfect.

“Coming down like on your face while you’re skiing can be the greatest thing you experience while you’re skiing,” fifth-grader Isabel Idema said.

And third-grader Anneke Idema said the best part is being out with the family on the slopes.

Isabel and Anneke Idema couldn’t wait to hit the slopes with their dad and they were enjoying every minute of their snow day.

“We’re super excited. Kids are off from school and we’re going to be outside,” Rick Idema, of Simsbury, said. "Any day outside is better than inside.”

For some, Winter Storm Clare spelled a warm day inside, but not for these skiers who showed up as ski sundown opened for the day ready to take a run.

“It’s always awesome to get a little bit of good snow. Really softens it up,” Taylor Lackey, of Canton, said. “It’s a little different we’re mostly used to here on the east coast.”

Ski Sundown officials said while they have to make snow to have a consistent season, there is nothing like a coating of fresh snow to top off the slopes.

“Skit trails aren’t going to open with two inches of snow, but nothing skis like natural snow,” Jarrod Moss with Ski Sundown said. “It really just is an amazing experience.”

While skiers will brave freezing temperatures for the love of the sport, they told Channel 3 it’s nice to have a bit of a warm-up.

“Wearing pretty much just a shell with a mid-layer underneath it so really easy to stay warm,” Lackey said. “You’re not freezing out here, so it’s a good time.”

“Everybody who’s a skier bundles up. We were everything we own,” Moss said. “You can only see this much of us and now this, 28 degrees and a little snow about tropical.”

Ski Sundown is expecting to be very busy today with all the students out of school. They will be open until 10 p.m.

