PD: 17-year-old arrested in connection with Montville home invasion

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Uncasville section of Montville this weekend.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Pequot Road around 9 p.m. where a neighbor told police that a person was heard threatening to stab someone.

During their investigation, police said an unidentified 17-year-old boy entered the home "through an unlocked front door and held a knife to the neck area of the occupant."

Police said at that time a struggle ensued. The 17-year-old boy took $15 off a television stand and fled from the home.

Police said the occupant and the 17-year-old boy "were known to each other."

The suspect turned himself into Connecticut State Police on Tuesday. He was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, sixth-degree larceny, disorderly conduct, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

The suspect is expected to appear in Middletown Superior Court.

