CT State Police leader is leaving to become Enfield police chief

The commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police is leaving the post after less than two years to become a town police chief.

Col. Alaric Fox is expected to begin his new job in Enfield, Connecticut, March 12. Enfield Town Manager Bryan Chodkowski announced on Wednesday that Fox accepted the position after being selected from a pool of more than 20 applicants.

Fox says he hadn't been looking to leave the state police, but became interested in the Enfield job after learning longtime Chief Carl Sferrazza was retiring Feb. 28.

He says he has been impressed with Enfield police and his in-laws live in town.

The 53-year-old Fox is a 24-year veteran of the state police. He previously worked as a Willimantic police officer, an FBI agent and a lawyer.

