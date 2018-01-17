Former CT governor John Rowland transferred from prison

According to officials, former governor John Rowland has been transferred out of federal prison and into a halfway house.

Officials said Rowland was transferred from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to a residential reentry center that is overseen by the New York Residential Reentry Management Office. They oversee centers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

He was expected to be released from prison in May, 19 months into his 30-month sentence.

Rowland, 60, was convicted twice on felony charges.

He served time following a corruption scandal that forced him to step down from office in 2004.

He was sentenced again in 2014 after he was convicted of campaign fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.