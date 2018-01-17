Our weather will go from seasonably cold to unseasonably mild!

THIS MORNING...

Watch out for black ice this morning! Many surfaces didn't have a chance to dry out after yesterday's snow and now temperatures have dropped below freezing across the state. Temperatures range from the single digits in the Litchfield Hills to the upper teens along the shoreline. Any surface not treated with salt or sand will be slippery. Watch out for ice on driveways, sidewalks, parking lots, decks and steps. Sky conditions are clear!

WINTER STORM CLARE…

Clare did not live up to expectations for most of the state. Snowfall ranged from little or nothing at the coast to 1-5” over interior portions of the state. There were some totals that exceeded 6” in far Northwestern Connecticut. For that part of the state, our forecast was spot on. We received reports of 6.5” in Sharon, and 7” in Canaan and Falls Village. However, only 1-2” of snow fell in the Greater Hartford and Waterbury areas. That is far below our forecast of 3-6”.

Winter Storm Clare remained very weak with only minor intensification near the coast of New England. Therefore, there wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to produce the heavier totals that we originally predicted.

LOOKING GOOD TODAY AND TOMORROW…

Today will be a nice winter day. A ridge of high pressure will provide mostly sunny skies. There will be a light northwesterly breeze and the air will be seasonably cold with highs 30-35. The sky will be mainly clear tonight as the wind becomes even lighter. Overnight lows will be in the teens to near 20.

Friday will be partly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a fairly light westerly breeze.

A WEEKEND WARM-UP…

A storm will race across Canada on Saturday as high pressure sets up shop over the Southeastern United States. Between these 2 systems there will be a westerly flow of mild air over Southern New England. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon. With the storm tracking far to the north of New England, we can expect a dry day with mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will move into New England on Sunday, but it will do little to cool things off. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees once again. There may be a few more clouds, but it will still be a nice day with partly sunny skies at the very least.

NEXT WEEK…

Cold high pressure over Eastern Canada will push the cold front to the south of New England by Monday morning. The front will then move northward as a warm front Monday afternoon and Monday night. Meanwhile, a storm will track into the Western Great Lakes Region on Monday. Here in Connecticut, the sky will become cloudy Monday and some light rain and drizzle should break out during the afternoon. Highs should range from 40-45, but portions of Northern Connecticut may stay in the 30s.

Rain is likely Monday night. Temperatures may drop a little in the evening, but they will tend to rise overnight as the warm front moves northward and a southerly breeze develops.

Tuesday morning will be rainy, but a cold front should bring an end to the wet weather by midday. Some afternoon clearing is expected as a strong west-northwesterly breeze develops. Temperatures should peak in the middle 40s, but colder air will overspread the state late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. A strong west-northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

