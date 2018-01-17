State looks to develop seaside state park

The rendering of the state park proposal (Sasaki)

Officials at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are looking to develop a seaside state park.

They’re looking to renovate the historic seaside buildings that would overlook the Waterford shoreline.

The plan mimic's state park lodges like the Inn at Bear Mountain State Park in New York.

The layout shows the former tuberculosis hospital redesigned, a pool, fitness center, parking and much more.

“Our report that we released to OPM recommends that we open a public/private partnership to open a 63 room state park lodge, small conference center, small restaurant at seaside state park,” said DEEP Spokesperson Chris Collibee.

Seaside would remain open to the public from dawn to dusk, and hotel guests would have 24-hour access to the grounds.

