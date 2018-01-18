Shooting under investigation in East Hartford

A man was shot in the leg outside of a grocery store in East Hartford early Thursday morning. (WFSB)

East Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 468 Main St., outside of a Krauszer's Food Store.

Police told Channel 3 that there was a verbal argument the preceded the shooting.

A man between the ages of 25 and 35 was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene. They continue to investigate the incident and search for the person responsible.

Channel 3 spoke with the store owner.

“Just stop what you’re doing, put yourself in a safe place," said Sky Patel, Krauszer's Food Stores. "Nowadays, there are guns, and you never know. I want to make sure they’re fine.”

