Naugatuck house fire connected to Wednesday crash

A portion of Route 68 in Naugatuck is closed on Thursday while crews repair utility poles that were taken out in a crash on Wednesday. (WFSB)

A crash on Route 68 in Naugatuck is connected to an overnight house fire, police say. (WFSB)

An early morning fire is under investigation in Naugatuck Thursday and officials believe a crash from Wednesday is connected.

According to police and fire officials, Eversource crews were attempting to re-energize several homes on Prospect Street following the crash, which took out two utility poles.

While crews were working around 3:45 a.m., they noticed smoke coming from 419 Prospect St. Residents in the home were evacuated and suffered minor smoke inhalation, police said.

Emergency crews and Eversource workers remain on the scene.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. Route 68 remains closed from Union City Road to Locust Street. Police said they expected it to remain that way through the morning commute.

No major injuries were reported in the collision; however, numerous power outages resulted as well as the fire during the night.

