Weekend forecast causing more flood concerns in Kent

A massive ice jam in the Housatonic River continues to pose a flooding threat in the Town of Kent.

The jam sparked a state of emergency declaration earlier this week and officials worry that a weekend warm up could bring water levels up even higher.

A flood warning remains in effect for Litchfield County.

Most children will head back to school on Thursday after having the week off; however, students at the Kent School are being kept home until further notice.

Officials did say that the water receded 30 inches in some spots. Nearly 5,000 sandbags are in place just in case it rises again.

They held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to talk about the weekend forecast, when temperatures could reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Drone 3 scoped out the ice jam earlier this week.

Officials said it's 12 feet thick in some places.

It forced some people to evacuate their homes and closed part of Route 7 earlier this week. The road had been under 2 feet of ice.

"All I can think about is this stuff happening millions of years ago in the carving out the landscape and it's just happening again," said Avery Eckel of Kent.

Officials said they have to get the ice out and their researching how to do it, including bringing in special machines or potentially dynamite.

There is also a warning to people looking to help out the residents of Kent. Officials said no official relief fund has been set up.

