Connecticut's governor compares 'fake news' awards to fascist propaganda

As the President of the United States unveiled his "fake news" awards on Wednesday, Connecticut's governor denounced the notion.

Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement comparing President Donald Trump's stunt to fascist regime propaganda.

"The primary purpose of today’s theater regarding ‘fake news’ awards is to bully and intimidate members of an independent press who seek to report the facts," Malloy said. “Democracy does not exist without a free and independent press. When our nation’s founders drafted the United States Constitution, they intentionally and with unequivocal purpose had the foresight to include as its first amendment one of the preeminent attributes that make ours the greatest country in the world: Freedom of speech and freedom of the press."

Malloy pointed out that history has not been kind to nations that do not value the importance of a free press.

"Journalists, in large part, receive little recognition for the contributions they bring to our communities," he continued. "But it is because of them that our democracy continues to thrive, and the voice of the people continues to be heard."

Most of the "fake news" awards went to CNN and The New York Times, according to GOP.com.

"Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of good news for the American people to be proud of," Trump tweeted after the release.

