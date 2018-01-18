Surveillance video of CT fugitive's arrest released

Police in Georgia released more details about how they captured an escaped inmate from Enfield.

Jerry Mercado, 25, had been on the run for two weeks before he was captured by the Canton, GA Police Department on Wednesday.

Thursday, the Chevron gas station where he was apprehended released video to Channel 3 of the arrest.

Canton police said they were contacted by Connecticut State Police who informed them that Mercado was in their jurisdiction.

State police said they confirmed that the fugitive made a phone call on Wednesday morning from the Chevron gas station.

Canton officers said they immediately responded to the area. They were able to confirm that Mercado had been there.

Canton police said they were able to figure out that Mercado stayed at a church the night before. A person at Action Church also told police that the man was expected to return later in the day.

That afternoon, the store Clerk at the Chevron dialed 911 to report that Mercado was back at the gas station.

A patrolling officer saw him in the store as other officers arrived.

Mercado was taken into custody without incident.

The Connecticut Department of Correction reported that Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Institute on Jan. 7.

It believed that he stowed away under a garbage truck or a state vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.