Surveillance video of CT fugitive's arrest released

A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.
Amazon released its list of cities it is considering for a new headquarters and Connecticut is not among the selections.
Officials from the Department of Corrections confirmed the man who escaped from a CT prison has been located.
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.
A group of men and women in California hope to form a new state, despite the long odds.
According to officials, former governor John Rowland has been transferred out of federal prison and into a halfway house.
East Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was shot and killed early Thursday while serving a warrant, the mayor of Harrisburg said.
Town officials in Haddam declared a state of emergency on Thursday as a result of the flooding it has been experiencing since last week's temperature warm up.
Police in Georgia released more details about how they captured an escaped inmate from Enfield.
