Connecticut out of the running as Amazon picks finalists for headquarters

Gov. Dannel Malloy outlined pitches in October to lure Amazon to one of several Connecticut cities. (WFSB)

Amazon released its list of cities it is considering for a new headquarters and Connecticut is not among the selections.

According to CNN, the list includes Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County in Maryland, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington D.C.

Hartford and Stamford were eyed as the two spots where Connecticut was hoping put the online retailer's second headquarters.

In September, Amazon announced plans for its $5 billion "HQ2" facility, which would employ 50,000 workers.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and other state officials jumped on board an attempt to lure the company to the state.

Malloy released a statement on Thursday.

"While it’s certainly disappointing that Amazon didn’t choose Connecticut as a potential future site for its HQ2 proposal, we remain committed to working with business leaders throughout the world and right here at home to grow jobs in our state," Malloy said. "We received positive feedback from Amazon officials, but at the end of the day did not have a large enough metropolitan area for this particular proposal. Connecticut remains a tremendous place to do business, as demonstrated by CVS/Aetna’s recent commitment to Hartford and by the countless companies both large and small who are proud to call Connecticut home."

Malloy said one thing the state will improve on to make it a more attractive place to work is its transportation system.

Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Catherine Smith also expressed her disappointment.

"We knew from the beginning that this was an uphill climb and that scale could be an issue, so it is not surprising that Amazon opted for much larger communities," Smith said. "When I spoke to Holly Sullivan from Amazon, she indicated our proposal was very strong, however the data-driven selection process that was used favored larger metropolitan areas. Overall, this exercise has proven to be beneficial as we continue to promote the many assets of Connecticut and compete for businesses across the globe.”

Malloy said 17 local submissions were sent to his office, but that Hartford and Stamford would ultimately be used for the state's pitch.

His office also put out a promotional video to help.

Amazon said it received bids from 238 cities and regions across the country.

It said it would make a final decision in 2018.

"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough - all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," Holly Sullivan of Amazon Public Policy said in a statement released to CNN. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

Amazon said HQ2 would be an equal to its Seattle location.

