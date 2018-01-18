Flooding, ice jams prompt state of emergency in Haddam

A Connecticut State Trooper has been placed on administrative duties following a recent arrest.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >
The grandmother of the 24-year-old woman who was killed in a hit and run crash in Hartford says her life has been turned upside down.More >
Amazon released its list of cities it is considering for a new headquarters and Connecticut is not among the selections.More >
East Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Town officials in Haddam declared a state of emergency on Thursday as a result of the flooding it has been experiencing since last week's temperature warm up.More >
Trump administration appointee Carl Higbie resigned Thursday as chief of external affairs for the federal government's volunteer service organization after a CNN KFile review of racist, sexist, anti-Muslim and anti-LGBT comments he made on the radio.More >
