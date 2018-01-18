State of emergency declared in Haddam due to flooding

People traveled to Haddam to view the ice jams along the Connecticut River. (WFSB)

The ice jam as seen in Haddam Neck. (Neal Perron/iWitness)

Town officials in Haddam declared a state of emergency on Thursday as a result of the flooding and potential future flooding.

The declaration was made on Wednesday night as a precaution, first selectman Lizz Milardo said.

"No one has really dealt with in recent history where is the water and the ice going to go for damage, so we’re fearful," Milardo said. "We’re fearful for homes and the additional property damage that’s there."

The order mandates people to leave their homes and allows the town to apply for federal aid.

She said with so many unknowns, it's not clear what kind of damage ice jams in the Connecticut River may cause to properties.

At least one home is flooded so far.

Milardo is hoping Haddam and other towns can join together to seek federal funds from FEMA. She said flood insurance can only cover so much.

She said the water has receded quite a bit; however, ice jams potentially causing further flooding are a concern. This as temperatures are expected to climb toward the 50 degree mark by Sunday. The melting ice could raise levels again.

The fire department, along with other emergency officials, said they are trying to be proactive, not reactive, for when the ice breaks. They're making plans of action.

Two U.S. Coast Guard cutters were in the process of trying to break the ice on Thursday morning after one earlier this week could not make it there. The hope is that they can carry the ice down into Long Island Sound.

The cutters left from Essex.

Officials also warned people on Wednesday to stay off of private property when it comes to viewing the ice jams.

In addition to trespassing, they called it dangerous.

See more photos of ice jams across the state here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.