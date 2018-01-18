1.18.18 Millionaires chocolate Tart

Millionaires chocolate Tart

From Adam Young at Sift Bake Shop

Chocolate dough:

9 oz butter

9 oz confectioners sugar

3 eggs

14 oz All Purpose Flour

3 oz Cocoa Powder

Directions:

Cream the butter and sugar, add eggs until absorbed, sift dry ingredients, and fold in to make dough, do not over mix. Chill dough for 1 hour before shaping in tart shells.

Caramel Filling:

7 oz sugar

2 oz water

4 oz cream

4 oz butter

2oz milk chocolate

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

In a saucepan combine water and sugar and cook on high heat until the sugar caramelizes. Slowly stream in the cream while whisking vigorously, then add the remaining ingredients, cool completely before using.

Chocolate Ganache-

16 oz semi sweet chocolate

12 oz Cream

2 oz Cognac

Bring cream to a scald, then add to chocolate and cognac, whisk slowly to emulsify.