Former CT lawyer accused of embezzling thousands from dead man's daughter

John Butts was charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from the daughter of a deceased man through his Colchester law firm, according to state police. (State police)

A former Connecticut attorney is accused of embezzling more than $150,000 from the daughter of a man who passed away.

According to state police, John Butts, 65, of Salem, was charged with first-degree larceny.

Troopers said he was retained in Sept. 2015 to handle the victim's deceased father's estate, which included a condominium sale.

Butts' office was based out of Colchester, according to an arrest warrant.

The estate was worth about $166,500, the warrant said.

State police said the victim was the executor and sole beneficiary of the estate.

In Dec. 2015, her father's condominium on Vicki Lane in Colchester sold for that amount.

After all expenses were deducted, state police said the victim should have received $152,975.99.

However, they said she never received that money.

Nearly a year later and after several attempts by the victim to get an explanation from Butts, she confronted him outside of his office.

Butts told her, according to the documents, that he had a "catastrophe" and advised her to contact his lawyer.

According to the warrant, the exact amount the victim should have received was deposited into an interest on legal trust account at a Liberty Bank.

State police concluded that personal expenses from the funds in that account were used to pay for personal expenses.

Butts is due in Norwich Superior Court on Jan. 25.

