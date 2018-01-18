PD: East Hartford man has been missing since Dec. 26

Police in East Hartford are looking for a man who has been missing since the day after Christmas.

David Roberts, 38, was last seen on Dec. 26.

He may be operating a blue 2006 Ford Mustang with the license plate AG47808.

Police said he may also need medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-291-7669.

