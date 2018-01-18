Man sent to prison for running shoplifting operation

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for running a large-scale fencing operation.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Matthew Harwood, of Stratford, will report to prison March 19 after being sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison.

Hardwood pleaded guilty in 2016 to interstate transport of stolen property and conspiracy to commit the interstate transport of stolen property.

Prosecutors say Harwood ran a ring of shoplifters who stole from Petco, Staples, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other retailers. Harwood and another man, Andrew Sacco, then sold the stolen items on eBay, Amazon and other online sites.

Prosecutors estimate the scheme cost retailers nearly $4 million.

Sacco pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 48 months in prison last month.

