Man lied to teen about age, now facing sex assault charges

A Torrington man is under arrest after police say he sexually assaulted and then harassed an ex-girlfriend.

Shelton police have been investigating this for almost a year, and said Christopher Galvin, who is now 45, originally lied to the teen, telling her was just 22.

Now investigators are looking to see just how far back this relationship goes.

"She met him when she was 13, he portrayed himself as 22 years old. From what I understand, she believed him and this lasted for a year or two until they decided to meet,” said Shelton Police Det. Richard Bango.

Police said Galvin befriended the alleged victim in an online chatroom when she in the eighth grade.

This week police charged him with sexually assaulting his then 17-year-old girlfriend last year as the two were parked along the Shelton Riverwalk.

According to police, the teen said she fell asleep in the back of Galvin's car, only to wake up with his hand up her dress, yelling at him to stop.

The teen told police she had known Galvin for about five years, and that he would drive down from Torrington to Shelton, usually on Fridays to see her. The teen also said they eventually started dating two years ago.

After the alleged incident, police say Galvin repeatedly reached out to the teen.

According to court documents, Galvin wrote “there is a lot of good in me…after 4.5 years together I think I deserve that much. Yes I crossed a fine line but sometimes fine lines are hard to see and know when they are being crossed.”

Police say two days later he allegedly sent another email, saying “I would fight for you but I don't want to go to jail. Know this that I loved you and will always love. It’s a shame it came down to this and I wasn't trying to rape you at all. You were my rock and my baby girl."

When police brought him in for questioning, Galvin, who had a wife and two kids, allegedly asked, ‘do I need a lawyer?’

He later told detectives the two had sex once when she was 17.

"We're not done with this case, we're still investigating it. We're trying to ascertain whether there were other sex assaults when she was 13, 14, 15 years old,” Bango said.

Galvin was issued a protective order.

He is due back in court next month, and while police investigate, they said they expect to file additional charges at some point.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.