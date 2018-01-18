Tranquil and dry, with a weekend warm-up!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Forecast is on track…

Today will be milder than yesterday (mid to upper 30s) under scattered mid and high level clouds. Then, this weekend we'll be storm-free and temperatures go well into the 40s (perhaps to 50 in some spots Saturday).

Next chance for precip comes later Monday: perhaps a little wintry mix or freezing rain at the onset across the interior, then over to rain statewide - could be heavy at times Tuesday morning, before ending that afternoon.

Mark

-----------------------------------------------------

THURSDAY RECAP…

It was a bright, but cold day. We started out in the single digits and teens. In fact, the early morning low at Bradley International Airport was 4 degrees! Temperatures really dropped off last night thanks to the combination of clearing skies, diminishing winds, and a fresh snow cover. Despite unlimited sunshine, highs this afternoon ranged from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 along the I-95 corridor. The official high at BDL was 29 degrees. The normal high for January 18th is 34 degrees and the normal low is 17. Overall, today averaged 9 degrees colder than normal.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A ridge of high pressure will provide very quiet weather conditions through tonight. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy and the wind will be light. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening then into the teens overnight. A few single digits are possible, if the sky remains clear throughout the night.

FRIDAY…

Tomorrow won’t be quite as cold as today. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. There will only be a light westerly breeze in the afternoon.

A WEEKEND WARM-UP…

A storm will race across Canada on Saturday and high pressure will set up shop over the Southeastern United States. Between these 2 systems there will be a westerly flow of mild air over Southern New England. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Since the storm is tracking far to the north of New England, we can look forward to a nice day with mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will move into New England on Sunday, but the air will only cool off slightly. We are still forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s. The sky will be partly sunny and the very least.

NEXT WEEK…

Cold high pressure over Eastern Canada will push the cold front to the south of New England by Monday morning. The front will then move northward as a warm front Monday night. Meanwhile, a storm will track into the Western Great Lakes Region on Monday. Here in Connecticut, Monday will be a mostly cloudy, raw day. Temperatures should stay in the 30s over interior portions of the state. Spotty light rain, drizzle, and a wintry mix could break out during the afternoon. A steadier mix and rain will develop Monday night. For portions of Northern Connecticut, temperatures could be close to freezing and that means there may be a period of icing. Temperatures will tend to rise later Monday night as the flow turns from northeasterly to more of a southerly direction.

Tuesday morning will be rainy, but a cold front will bring an end to the wet weather by midday. Some afternoon clearing is expected and a strong west-northwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures will peak in the middle 40s, but colder air will overspread the state late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs 35-40. A strong west-northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder.

High pressure will bring sunny, cold weather to the state on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the teens Thursday morning and afternoon highs will only be near freezing.

WINTER STORM CLARE…

Clare did not live up to expectations for most of the state. Snowfall ranged from little or nothing at the coast to 1-5” over interior portions of the state. There were some totals that exceeded 6” in far Northwestern Connecticut. For that part of the state, our forecast was spot on. We received reports of 8” in Norfolk and 7” in Falls Village, Canaan, and Sharon. However, only 1-2” of snow fell in the Greater Hartford and Waterbury areas. That was far below our forecast of 3-6”.

Winter Storm Clare remained very weak with only minor intensification near the coast of New England. Therefore, there wasn’t enough lift in the atmosphere to produce the heavier totals that we originally predicted.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”