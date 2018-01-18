PD: CT state trooper facing DUI charge

A Connecticut State Trooper has been placed on administrative duties following a recent arrest.

Police said they were called to Riverwalk Drive in Brooklyn early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

That’s where they reportedly found a car playing loud music.

Allegedly inside the car was 47-year-old Patrick Dragon, of Danielson.

Police said he was asleep behind the wheel of the car, with the engine running.

Dragon failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody.

He was charged with operating under the influence.

