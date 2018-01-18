Police: Missing teen in need of medicine

A 15-year-old girl in need of medicine has been reported missing from Hamden.

Police said Iyanna Mitchell reportedly left her home around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with burgundy and brown hair. She is possibly wearing an olive green jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Hamden police.

