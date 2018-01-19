Dangerous ice jams remain a concern with upcoming warm weather

The Coast Guard said its cutters would be back on the Connecticut River on Friday. (WFSB)

Ice jams along the Connecticut River have towns up and down it bracing for some potentially serious flooding.

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to send out two cutters out of Essex on Friday to break up the ice and send it into Long Island Sound.

The cutters spent much of Thursday doing the same thing.

Officials said it's a slow process.

Meanwhile, towns like Haddam said they're keeping a close eye on the massive and unpredictable ice jams.

For days, officials reported hearing ice cracking and breaking, which has intensified their flooding concerns. With warmer weather forecasted for Saturday, it may make matters worse.

The Coast Guard said it has been working to alleviate that risk with its cutters.

Haddam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night so it could apply for federal aid if need be.

Town officials said low-lying areas are already under water.

They reported that a stretch of ice north of Essex is 2.5 miles long. A jam north of Haddam Bridge is 4.5 miles long.

Folks down the river in places like Chester and Deep River, said they're bracing for the ice that may inevitably be headed their way.

The cutters are expected to be back out on the water on Friday morning. However, the Coast Guard said it doesn't anticipate getting to the ice jam in Haddam until Saturday.

